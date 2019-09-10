Videos show stampede of people at UT-LSU game

Local News

by: , KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Longhorn Athletics is responding after videos were posted to social media that show some people pushing in the crowds before Saturday’s game against LSU.

The videos posted showed a rush of people at certain gates at the stadium near the student section.

On Monday, Athletic Director Chris Del Conte sent out a statement, saying that they believe the hype from Saturday’s game helped contribute.

Also factor in the construction project in the South End Zone, and Del Conte says there were issues they hadn’t face before.

The athletic director adds that UT is working through plans and will address any safety issues in time for the next home game against Oklahoma State on Sept. 21.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss