Videos show stampede of people at UT-LSU game

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Longhorn Athletics is responding after videos were posted to social media that show some people pushing in the crowds before Saturday’s game against LSU.

The videos posted showed a rush of people at certain gates at the stadium near the student section.

On Monday, Athletic Director Chris Del Conte sent out a statement, saying that they believe the hype from Saturday’s game helped contribute.

Also factor in the construction project in the South End Zone, and Del Conte says there were issues they hadn’t face before.

The athletic director adds that UT is working through plans and will address any safety issues in time for the next home game against Oklahoma State on Sept. 21.