‘Anomaly’ during rocket test results in fire, evacuations at Firefly Aerospace facility in Burnet Co.

BRIGGS, Texas (KXAN) — An “anomaly” during a rocket test at a Burnet County aerospace facility in Briggs resulted in a fire and evacuations on Wednesday night.

According to Christina Kang, a spokesperson for Firefly Aerospace, an incident during routine testing ahead of a planned spring launch for its Alpha rocket caused a small fire on the test stand that was quickly put out.

On Wednesday afternoon, the company tweeted a now-deleted short clip of the loading LOX, which stands for Liquid Oxygen.

Kang said that the test stand has an automatic fire suppression system for cases like this and that the system quickly extinguished the fire.

Despite initial reports of an explosion, both Firefly and the Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd both confirmed that there was never an explosion.

Traffic jam three miles south of Briggs, Texas (KXAN/Andrew Way)

According to BCSO, Oakalla Volunteer Fire Department requested help from BCSO to help shut down traffic on nearby roadways, activate reverse 911 and start evacuations with a one-mile radius of the facility.

All of this was out of “an abundance of caution” by the Oakalla VFD, BCSO says.

There were no injuries reported and there is no risk to the community or those at the site, Kang said. Firefly says that this is the first time anything like this has happened at the facility but that they plan and prepare for events like this often.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Firefly leadership team wrote, in part:

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused and we will be working with the local emergency response team to ensure that the local community is kept aware of actions in a timely manner.



We will be hosting a community day soon to explain what happened and answer any questions.”

Kang says plans are still moving ahead for Firefly’s Alpha rocket launch from California sometime in the spring.