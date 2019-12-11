TxDOT breaks ground on new bypass road, connecting RM 620 to RM 2222

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation will break ground on a new bypass road in northwest Austin Wednesday.

“We really need to do something and we are doing something,” Brad Wheelis, a spokesperson for TxDOT said.

The road will be located about a mile north of Steiner Ranch Boulevard to Ranch to Market Road 2222. It will connect Ranch to Market Road 620 to RM 2222 east of the Four Points area. TxDOT officials said this new road will provide some relief for the busy intersection near Bullick Hollow Road.

“This gets so congested,” Chad Wilson, a commuter in the area said.

At present, 50,000 drivers make their way through the Four Points intersection every day. That’s up 12,000 drivers in the last five years.

At this rate, wait times are expected to go up 40% by next year, according to a TxDOT study.

TxDOT officials said the bypass road will help alleviate some of the congestion in the heavily trafficked intersection.

However, Wilson worries about what traffic will look like in the meantime while construction is underway.

“Construction — that’s never fun for traffic,” he said. “It’s going to be worse.”

The project is estimated to cost around $16 million and expected to be completed sometime in 2021.