Two hurt after rollover crash in northwest Austin, delays expected in area

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities are responding to a vehicle rescue after a rollover crash in northwest Austin, according to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS on Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred at the 8900 block of Great Hills Trail near North Capitol of Texas Highway around 12:28 p.m. ATCEMS said there are two patients needing to be extricated.

One patient, a man in his 30s, was reportedly pinned in his car. He has been extricated to be taken to Dell Seton Medical Center.

Austin police are urging drivers to avoid the area as Austin fire and ATCEMS continue the extrication and clear the scene.

There is no word yet as to what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.