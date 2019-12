AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said they are working a suspicious death in the 6300 block of East Riverside Drive.

Two adults in their 30s suffered gunshot wounds and both were pronounced dead at 5:45 a.m., Austin-Travis County EMS said.

The area is in southeast Austin near Montopolis Drive.

Victim services is on scene.

