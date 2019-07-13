Travis Co. corrections officer accused of not performing visual inmate checks, tampering with government records

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a corrections officer accused of not performing visual checks for inmates that he logged as having been done.

TCSO says that in June, a supervisor was reviewing surveillance camera footage from the Travis County Correctional Complex in Del Valle and noticed that corrections officer Carlos Luna, 21, didn’t appear to be conducting “post visual” checks on inmates at the times he’d recorded in a logbook.

An internal investigation was immediately opened, which was followed by a criminal investigation. During the investigation, Luna was reassigned to a position that did not require inmate supervision.

Detectives found that during the week of June 10-16, Luna logged 49 post visual checks, but video evidence shows he did not perform 34 of them.

Luna, who has been employed by TCSO since July 2017, told detectives he had been falsifying post visual logs for the last one to two months. In his interview, he acknowledged the “high importance” of the checks to ensure inmates’ safety and health.

The case is currently under review for administrative or disciplinary action. Luna is charged with tampering with a governmental record, a Class A misdemeanor.