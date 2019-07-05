Thousands of Austinites celebrate 4th of July along Lady Bird Lake

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands of Austinities crowded Vic Mathias Shores Thursday night to celebrate America’s birthday.

The Austin Symphony played for the 43rd year as fireworks lit up the Austin skyline.

Some, like Kathy Harper, grabbed a spot early to get the best possible view. She and her granddaughter were visiting from Colorado.

“We used to always go to the lake on the 4th and water ski and all that stuff, shoot off our own fireworks, but this is better,” Harper said.

Others, like Javier Alvarez, have been coming to the celebration since they were children.

“I would like to see more people come out and bring their kids out here,” Alvarez said. “There’s been families out here just now asking me, ‘What’s going on out here?’ They don’t know. They’re from a different town.”

The concert and fireworks show is planned, produced and performed entirely by the Austin Symphony with help from sponsors.