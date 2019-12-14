Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired students win engineering challenge

The Texas School for the Blind and Visiually-Impaired won a Garver engineering competition (Photo: Garver)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When Garver, a local engineering firm, sent out their Chain Reaction challenge STEM kits to schools in Texas, they never anticipated the literal chain reaction to follow.

Texas School for the Blind and Visually-Impaired wins engineering competition (Photo: Garver)

The Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired were crowned as winners for the complex design challenge.

Garver’s kits were sent out to 100 schools with the task to build a Rube Goldberg-style machine, or a machine that’s designed to perform a simple task in a complicated or indirect way.

A team of TSBVI students worked to build a sensory-rich Rube Goldberg machine, one that incorporated sound so they could hear the chain reactions in motion. It took students one month to build the contraption, which they named, “The Gong Show.”

You can watch how the students made “The Gong Show” in the video below.

Their winning machine prompted Garver to revamp their STEM kits with designs with visual impairments in mind. They now come with bells, a Jack-in-the-Box, and other sound producing elements.

The kits also now come with tools marked in Braille so students at other schools serving the blind and visually impaired in other states can take part in the Garver engineering challenge.