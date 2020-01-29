Texas A&M suspends all university-sponsored travel to China

COLLEGE STATION (KXAN) — Texas A&M University is stopping all university-affiliated travel to China for undergraduate students following the outbreak of a novel coronavirus, the university announced Tuesday.

A&M says it made the decision based off of advice from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

The restriction is only for undergrad students, but the university said in a statement that “faculty, staff and graduate researchers are urged to give serious evaluation before requesting travel to China as it will require pre-approval and only be granted for essential travel.”

The University of Texas at Austin placed Wuhan province in China on its restricted travel list on Monday, banning students studying abroad from traveling there.

Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement Monday as state agencies prepare for the possibility of the virus coming to Texas.

“Through the coordinated efforts of our state agencies, Texas is working tirelessly to ensure every community has the resources and preventative measures needed to respond to the coronavirus. The Lone Star State will remain vigilant to protect the health and safety of all Texans.”

As of Monday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reports that there are zero confirmed cases in Texas.