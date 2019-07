POINT VENTURE, Texas (KXAN) — Emergency crews responded to a reported boat crash on Lake Travis Thursday evening.

Austin-Travis County EMS says they got a call just after 10:30 p.m. about a two boat collision near Point Venture.

Everyone got to shore safely with non-life threatening injuries. ATCEMS says they didn’t take anyone to the hospital.

STAR Flight was initially called to the scene but was cancelled soon after.