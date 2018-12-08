Social media threat used stock photo; lockdown at Lockhart HS lifted

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — A social media post used to make a threat at Lockhart High School was determined to be a stock photo, district officials wrote in a message to parents.

Lockhart High School in Caldwell County was put on lockdown just after noon Friday while officials investigated. After almost two hours, law enforcement officers determined the threat was not credible.

The nearby Clear Fork Elementary and Navarro Elementary schools were put on a precautionary lockout as officials investigated and that too has been lifted, according to Christina Courson with Lockhart ISD.

Officers will remain at the high school for the rest of the day.