SILVER ALERT: San Antonio PD looking for missing senior citizen

A Silver Alert has been issued to help find Antonio Quiroz. He was last seen Thursday in San Antonio, and was driving this black 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. (Photos from Texas DPS)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a missing senior citizen, and they are asking for the public’s help finding him.

Antonio Quiroz, 79, has a cognitive impairment and was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 22000 block of Banister in San Antonio. He was driving a black 1999 Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license plates MKS1448.

Quiroz is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 156 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, navy blue pants and a white shirt with a collar.

This alert was issued by the Texas Silver Alert Network and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

If you have seen him, or have information regarding his whereabouts, call SAPD at 210-207-7660.