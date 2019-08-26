Seniors in Round Rock make treat bags for therapy dogs on National Dog Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A divine group of canines is known to regularly visit the memory care seniors at Poet’s Walk Round Rock Assisted Living.

It’s not their first rodeo of making the rounds to spread smiles.

But this Monday is special. It’s National Dog Day, and the seniors at the assisted living home are looking to give back to their four-legged friends.

They’re paying it foward in a savory way making goodie bags filled with bacon flavored treats and bones.

An assistant helps a senior in making her dog treat bag.

Handmade envelopes full of dog treats lay on a table.

A banner hangs in the dining area that reads “Happy National Dog Day!!!”

An assistant shows a senior how to use a stamp to decorate her treat bag envelope.

A bag full of dog treats says “Happy National Dog Day.”

The Divine Canines will receive them Tuesday morning as they make another weekly visit.