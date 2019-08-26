Seniors in Round Rock make treat bags for therapy dogs on National Dog Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A divine group of canines is known to regularly visit the memory care seniors at Poet’s Walk Round Rock Assisted Living.
It’s not their first rodeo of making the rounds to spread smiles.
But this Monday is special. It’s National Dog Day, and the seniors at the assisted living home are looking to give back to their four-legged friends.
They’re paying it foward in a savory way making goodie bags filled with bacon flavored treats and bones.
The Divine Canines will receive them Tuesday morning as they make another weekly visit.