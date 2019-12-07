Round Rock police working ‘situation’ near city’s Christmas Family Night event

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police are currently working a “situation” near the city’s “Christmas Family Night” event in downtown Round Rock, according to a city spokesperson and Round Rock police.

Round Rock police say multiple K9 units were alerted to a mailbox on East Main Street between Lampasas and Sheppard Streets around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

A one-block area on Main Street between Mays and Sheppard Street, where vendors for the holiday event were staged, has been evacuated out of an abundance of caution, the city says.

RRPD has called on the Austin Police Department’s Bomb Squad to assist in sweeping the area.

Round Rock’s “Christmas Family Night” is expected to bring crowds of 20,000 people to the downtown area Friday night. However, the main stage is not in the evacuated area, so the show is expected to go on as normal, the city says.

At this time, Christmas Family Night events at the main stage located west of Mays Street, including live music and appearances by Santa and Mayor Craig Morgan, are continuing as scheduled. https://t.co/pPfrE4cDNL pic.twitter.com/E296WtOQOG — City of Round Rock (@roundrock) December 7, 2019

Organizers are asking for attendees’ patience while they identify the cause of the K9 alerts and ensure the safety of the eastern blocks of Main Street before allowing the vendors to return and businesses to reopen, according to police.