Round Rock police still searching for blue car involved in fatal hit-and-run

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police are asking for the public’s help regarding information into a fatal hit-and-run on Gattis School Road near Surrey Drive April 17.

The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. April 17. Cleveland Deshon Elliott, 24 years old, was hit and killed by a blue passenger car, according to police.

Police are looking for a blue car without a sunroof with LED or HID headlights. The vehicle has possible damage to the front or may have been recently repaired. The vehicle entered Round Rock westbound on Gattis School Road from Williamson County.

If you have any information on a vehicle or person you believe is involved, email Detective Weaver or you can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

The above video is surveillance footage of what the Round Rock Police Department believes is the suspect’s car.