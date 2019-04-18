Round Rock police looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - Police lights. (KXAN File Photo) Round Rock police looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run FILE - Police lights. (KXAN File Photo) prev next

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police are looking for any information regarding a suspect in a hit-and-run early Wednesday morning.

Police say the victim, identified as 24-year-old Clevland Deshon Elliott, was walking near Gattis School Road in between 12:30 and 1:45 a.m., when he was struck by a vehicle.

Emergency responders transported Elliott to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

According to investigators a description of the vehicle is not available at this time. Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to call (512)-218-5500. Anonymous tips are also possible on the citizen observer website.