Round Rock police looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police are looking for any information regarding a suspect in a hit-and-run early Wednesday morning.
Police say the victim, identified as 24-year-old Clevland Deshon Elliott, was walking near Gattis School Road in between 12:30 and 1:45 a.m., when he was struck by a vehicle.
Emergency responders transported Elliott to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
According to investigators a description of the vehicle is not available at this time. Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to call (512)-218-5500. Anonymous tips are also possible on the citizen observer website.
