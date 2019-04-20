Round Rock police looking for blue car involved in fatal hit-and-run Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Cleveland Elliott's family gathers around his memorial on Friday night. (KXAN Photo/Kevin Clark) Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - Police lights. (KXAN File Photo) Round Rock police need help finding hit-and-run suspect Round Rock police looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run Cleveland Elliott's family gathers around his memorial on Friday night. (KXAN Photo/Kevin Clark) FILE - Police lights. (KXAN File Photo) prev next

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police are looking for any information regarding a suspect in a hit-and-run early Wednesday morning.

Police say the victim, identified as 24-year-old Cleveland Deshon Elliott, was walking near Gattis School Road in between 12:30 and 1:45 a.m., when he was struck by a vehicle.

Emergency responders transported Elliott to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Family held a gathering around Elliott’s memorial on Friday evening.

“My son laid out here for about 45 minutes when they found him, and my heart is broken,” said his father, Cleveland Elliott, Sr. "You’ve taken a part of me that can never be replaced.”

Elliott’s father said he’d received a happy birthday text from his son shortly before the hit-and-run happened.

“Birthdays — I’ll never have a happy one,” he said. “Because I know my baby’s gone. My baby boy’s gone from me.”

Elliott’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses. If you'd like to donate, click here.

According to investigators, the suspect vehicle is a blue passenger car that may have damage to its front or windshield. Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to call (512)-218-5500. Anonymous tips are also possible on the citizen observer website.