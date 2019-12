ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A Round Rock family got an amazing Christmas gift, a newborn baby!

Sutton Nash was born on Christmas Day at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Round Rock, a spokeswoman said.

Parents, Brent and Kristen Nash, got their bundle of joy at 11:45 a.m.

Sutton weighs 6 pounds and 19 ounces.