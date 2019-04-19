Round Rock couple with hearing loss receives gift of free hearing aids

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (KXAN photo / Frank Martinez)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A Round Rock couple is celebrating on Friday because for the first time in years they're not struggling to hear each other.

Vicente and Elena Reyes are among the 48 million Americans with hearing loss. The couple didn't have the money to buy hearing aids and not all health insurance plans cover them.

The couple received the gift of sound after becoming two of the 9,100 people to receive free hearing aids from the Miracle-Ear foundation since 1990.

"The reason I take a lot of pride in that, is I see the family interact with those individuals. What happens when you don't hear, you seclude yourself from activities you used to enjoy, even if you're just visiting with family," said Scott Jackson, a hearing instrument specialist with Miracle-Ear of Round Rock. "Our job is to bring those families back together and those friends back together as well."

The Reyes' say they're excited to hear their children and grandchildren, along with the birds and the rain.