Police: Man says he’ll ‘slit people’s throats’ in bookstore, arrested for terroristic threats

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was charged with third-degree terroristic threat after he allegedly yelled at a 911 dispatcher and threatened to harm people in a bookstore Wednesday.

Michael J. Kendrick, 48, was arrested outside the bookstore on North Lamar Boulevard after police responded to an urgent trespass call. The store manager said Kendrick was being rude to a 911 dispatcher and that he was going to slit people’s throats inside, an affidavit says.

Upon investigation, officers said Kendrick was mad about the 311 process. Kendrick called 311 to report someone who followed him from his prior home in Waco and threatened to fight him. The affidavit said he went to police headquarters to file a report, but then was told to call 311. Kendrick said no one would help him when he called 311, so that’s why he called 911, authorities said.

Witness accounts in the affidavit said Kendrick was on the phone yelling that he was going to slit people’s throats if officers didn’t arrive to help him. Witnesses said they were scared Kendrick would act on the threats. Police said they found a folding knife with a 4-inch blade on Kendrick during their investigation.

Multiple witnesses said they feared for their safety while Kendrick was yelling, and the bookstore manager said it interfered with business, the affidavit said.