Police: Leander man accused of threatening to shoot up Florida hotel

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (AP/ KXAN) — Police have linked a Leander man to guest reviews that threatened an “active shooter-style” event at a Florida hotel.
Cocoa Beach police said they arrested 40-year-old Joseph Lee McKinney on Saturday after he stepped off a cruise ship docked at Port Canaveral on Florida’s Atlantic Coast. He faces charges that include written threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting.
Authorities say the threats were sent to the Hilton Cocoa Beach Oceanfront Hotel on Aug. 23 as electronic guest reviews. McKinney expressed displeasure over a recent stay at the hotel.
Florida Today reports the review threatened violence, which prompted police to stay at the property as law enforcement tracked down McKinney.
McKinney faces a $25,000 bond and a lawyer wasn’t listed on jail records.