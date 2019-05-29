Pilot walks away with minor injuries after vintage plane crashes near Fredericksburg
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — A pilot walked away with minor injuries after a plane crash near Fredericksburg Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
According to a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson, the plane was a vintage Boeing Stearman biplane.
He said the plane lost engine power and crashed shortly after taking off from a private ranch airstrip around 9 a.m. near FM 2323 and Cherry Springs Road.
The pilot was the only occupant in the plane.
More Local News Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Southeast Loop Study provides travel route options through east Williamson County
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Southeast Loop Study for Williamson County is being released that will explore connection options for east/west between State Highway 130 and Farm to Market Road 3349. It will also look at north/south travel at US 79.
The project was introduced by Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles and its goal is to provide better safety while traveling across eastern Williamson County as well as a plan to adapt with the growth of the region.
Williamson County was recently labeled as the fifth fastest growing county in Texas by the U.S. Census Bureau. The study is a step by the county to proactively prepare for an influx in cars and people in the future.Read the Full Article
-
Assessing the damage after storms move through Central Ohio
COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- Many areas of Central Ohio are beginning the process of assessing damage caused by storms that moved through the area overnight.
In Hocking County, residents near Laurelville say shortly after 1am they heard the wind pick up and then very clearly saw the outline of a tornado during flashes of lightning.
David Winland says he caught a glimpse of it from an upstairs bedroom window. "It looked like it was coming right at us and then I could really hear it coming and i just started yelling to everyone to just get down in the basement."Read the Full Article
-
More than $1 million in illegal drugs wash up on Alabama beach
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) -- Officials in Alabama are investigating after more than $1 million in illegal drugs washed up on shore last week.
It happened over the course of two days in Orange Beach, and people walking the shoreline between Lei Lani Condos and Phoenix 10 Condos discovered it.
An official close to the investigation said on the first day someone discovered 21 pounds of marijuana with a kilo of cocaine. On the second day, someone discovered 38 kilos of cocaine. All the drugs were wrapped to protect them from the water.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face
- Don't call back! FCC warns of West African 'One Ring' phone scam in Texas
- ACL 2019 lineup is out! Big names include Cardi B, Guns N' Roses