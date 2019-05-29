Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A pilot had minor injuries after a plane crash May 29, 2019 in Fredericksburg ( KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat )

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — A pilot walked away with minor injuries after a plane crash near Fredericksburg Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson, the plane was a vintage Boeing Stearman biplane.

He said the plane lost engine power and crashed shortly after taking off from a private ranch airstrip around 9 a.m. near FM 2323 and Cherry Springs Road.

The pilot was the only occupant in the plane.