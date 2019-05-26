PHOTOS: Liberty Hill PD searching for suspect who struck a police officer during chase Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ( KXAN / APD ) Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ( KXAN /APD) ( KXAN / APD ) ( KXAN /APD) prev next

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — Liberty Hill police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who allegedly struck an officer while driving a motorcycle away from a police chase on Tuesday.

According to Liberty Hill police, officers stopped several motorcyclists who were driving recklessly around 4:40 p.m. at the 14900 block of West State Highway 29. The motorcycles were stopped after getting stuck at the traffic light at the intersection of SH 29 and County Road 200.

Police say that an officer began to order one of the drivers off his motorcycle when the suspect suddenly fled the scene, striking the officer. Officers began chasing the suspect and the other motorcyclists were detained for investigation.

The suspect is described as:

White male

between the ages of 18 and 25

last seen wearing a black helmet with a black face shield/red T-shirt and dark-colored pants

driving a black sports motorcycle with red accents

If you have any information regarding this incident or the suspect, you're asked to call the Liberty Hill Police Department at (512) 515-5409.