Pflugerville woman arrested, allegedly threw her infant to the ground

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A Pflugerville woman has been arrested after allegedly throwing her one-month-old to the ground during an argument with the child's father.

Pflugerville police responded to the call at 9:05 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6 in the 1200 block of 10th Street in Pflugerville near Wells Branch Parkway.

The callers were the grandparents of the infant victim, who claimed they heard a loud thump coming from the second floor. According to the grandparents, when they investigated the noise, they found the infant victim bleeding from the ear.

The suspect is identified as infant's mother, 23-year-old Kianna Yvonne Clinton. According to the grandparents, Clinton's emotionless attitude seemed out of place for what just happened to her daughter.

The investigating officers said that the victim's father was arguing with Clinton through a video chat at the time of the incident.

The father claims Clinton was holding their child in her arms as they were talking. According to the affidavit, as the argument got heated he saw Clinton make a "forceful pushing type of motion with her left arm and threw the infant victim down to the ground with force."

Clinton told officers as she was talking, her child stretched and pushed its way out of her arms. She claims the infant fell approximately two feet to the ground.

Doctors said the baby suffered about five skull fractures and internal cerebral hemorrhaging. The doctor said that the injuries the victim sustained were not consistent with the events as Clinton described them.

Clinton faces an injury to a child-serious bodily injury charge.