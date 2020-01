PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville police have released the identity of the man who died in a crash with a semi-truck trailer on northbound State Highway 130 on Dec. 28.

According to Pflugerville Police Department, the deceased is 28-year-old Ravinder Rawat. Officers responded to the call reporting the collision at 3:16 a.m.

An investigation into the incident is continuing.