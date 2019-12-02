Parking meters coming to Deep Eddy Pool by spring 2020

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There are new parking meters coming to Deep Eddy Pool.

Austin Parks and Recreation Department spokesperson Rachel Matvy said meters will be installed by spring 2020.

KXAN earlier reported that PARD was considering the plan due to the usage of the lot by local businesses and people using it to skip out on other paid parking lots in the area.

Matvy said while anecdotally the staff has seen parking meters help incentivize vehicle turnover, PARD hasn’t conducted any studies to validate that.

There are currently five parks with meters — Zilker Park, Walsh boat landing, Butler softball fields, the lot across from the City of Austin Central Library and Emma S. Barrientos – Mexican American Cultural Center.