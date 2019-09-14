Parking at Deep Eddy Pool might not be free for long

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Deep Eddy parking lot is the last free parking lot in its surrounding area, however, that might not be the case for long. Austin Parks and Recreation Department is proposing to install parking meters in the parking lot.

The proposal plans to start installing the parking meters in March of 2020. PARD will notify the community in advance about the change with signs around the parking lot and general pool area.

The factors that led to the proposal include the usage of the lot by local businesses, an increase in usage of the lot because of other paid parking areas, and as a way to clearly identify parking offenses.

PARD has used other signage and Park Rangers in the past to specify who can park where.

The Aquatic Division has proposed two options: add meters similar to Zilker Park and issue parking permits to Aquatic season pass holders or meter the lot and give pass holders a permit while others will pay based on the day and time.

The revenue collected by the parking meters will go towards funding parking and other related improvements.