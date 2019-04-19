Overflowing water tower threatening Anderson Mill neighborhood homes Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Water tower in the Anderson Mill neighborhood. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb) Residents say a tower is terrorizing their Austin neighborhood Water tower in the Anderson Mill neighborhood. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb) prev next

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dave Hirschi has a nuisance neighbor, and it's the city's water tower next door.

“If it wasn’t for the deck we couldn’t come out here,” said Hirschi.

Hirschi tells KXAN the tower overflows often, threatening his home and his neighbors’ homes — all in the Anderson Mill neighborhood.

“It takes them about 40 minutes to get out here, and in 40 minutes that can kick out a heck of a lot of water,” he said.

While he says he's complained to the city dozens of times in the last few years, the overflow issues took on a new level in the last week.

“In the last week it has done it four times, and two nights in a row,” said Hirschi. “So the ground is so saturated it’s got no place to go.”

A spokesperson with Austin Water told us a lightning strike likely damaged the electronic communication between the water pump and tower, causing it to overflow.

The spokesperson told us these electronics are susceptible to being damaged by lightning, and said this has happened before at the facility over the years.

Austin Water also sent KXAN a statement that reads in part: