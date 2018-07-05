New program touts ‘good nutrition’ as key part of pain management

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Local doctors are trying new tactics to make sure pain management after surgery does not become a painkiller addiction.

Two years ago, Marty Martinez felt a pain in his hip that cut into his golf game. Doctors discovered arthritis in his left hip. They recommended a hip replacement, but Martinez didn’t want more pain or painkillers from surgery.

“I was scared. I was scared of the process. I was scared of the surgery,” said Martinez, 52.

But by April, his hip hurt so bad that the pain forced him to go through with the surgery. Doctors at St. David’s Medical Center knew his fears and put him in a new program called Enhanced Surgical Recovery (ESR), which is designed to cut down on pain prescriptions that could lead to opioid dependency.

“After surgery, I was so without pain that I was like, ‘I have no pain,'” he said. The ESR program encourages patients like Martinez to walk around shortly after surgery and go home much sooner.

St. David’s anesthesiologist Dr. Erick Allen said one of the key components in the program is nutrition. Instead of fasting before surgery, patients are given an energy drink that is packed with complex carbohydrates.

And, they eat right after surgery, Dr. Allen said. “Another important piece of this puzzle is to start eating sooner afterwards so you can heal faster. And, it’s a big patient satisfier.”

Dr. Allen said the program also educates patients before surgery and gauges their expectations of the pain that follows. Patients learn that pain management may be easier than they thought, said Dr. Allen.

“It isn’t going to be that our only tool is the narcotic hammer,” he said. “We’re trying to say that there are a bunch of tools out there that still treat pain.”

Here are a few of the other key components of this pain management strategy:

Instead of opioids, doctors use several different types of pain medications after surgery.

Doctors make sure patients are not dehydrated or overhydrated during surgery, which can intensify pain after a procedure.

Patients receive fewer catheters that can create more pain during recovery.

“We’re trying to change patients expectations, too,” Dr. Allen said. “And overall feel less pain.”