New Braunfels Police: Two arrested in connection to 2015 robbery, killing

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — New Braunfels Police Department have arrested two men in connection to a 2015 killing, and both have been charged with capital murder, authorities say.

Joseph Austin Jr., 23, and De Hieu Nguyen, 41, were arrested by NBPD in Jefferson Parish, La., following a 4 1/2 year investigation, a release says.

Authorities allege the two were part of a robbery, and Austin Jr., was the shooter and De Nguyen drove them away from the scene. Authorities say Samantha Miranda, 23 at the time, died from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene in the 900 block of Interstate 35.

Both were in Jefferson Parish Jail on unrelated charges, authorities say.

Austin Jr. has been extradited to Comal County Jail, and De Nuygen is awaiting extradition, authorities say. Both are being held on $750,000 bond.