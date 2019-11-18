Two dead, multiple patients, including child injured in eastern Travis County crash

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS is responding to a crash after two men died and multiple patients, including a child were injured in eastern Travis County on Sunday.

STAR flight took a woman in her 20s with serious, potentially critical injuries to the hospital and another woman in her 20s was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries. Medics also took a child to Dell Children’s Hospital with potentially serious injuries.

Medics responded to the crash at Colfax Drive and North Imperial Drive just after 9 p.m. The area is in between FM 969 and Decker Lake Road.

One of the men who died was in his 30s.