Motorcyclist dies after a collision in central Austin last week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department are seeking more information surrounding a fatal crash at the 5800 block of Burnet Road on Nov. 18.

According to APD, the investigation shows that around 7:05 p.m., Matthew James Almasi was driving a blue 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Burnet Road at a high rate of speed. A gold 1997 Honda Odyssey minivan was travelling southbound when the driver attempted to make a left-hand turn.

Police say that this turn lead to the minivan and motorcycle colliding. Almasi was not wearing a helmet or any other kind of protective gear and was thrown from his motorcycle.

The victim was transported by Austin-Travis County EMS to Dell Seton Medical Center, where he died around 8:30 p.m.

The driver of the minivan, however, was uninjured in the crash. The driver has cooperated with investigators and was issued a traffic citation for failing to yield right of way for a left turn.

Austin police ask that anyone with further information about the case should call the Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-5594.