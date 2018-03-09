More service changes happening at Seton Healthcare

Just two weeks after KXAN reported Dell Children’s Medical Center’s Pediatric Dental Clinic was cutting general dentistry services, we learned about another service being discontinued.

Friday, March 9, will be the last day Seton Southwest Hospital offers physical and occupational therapy services.

Seton’s spokesperson sent us a statement saying, “We continually review the programs and services we offer to patients, because in addition to providing the highest quality and most compassionate care, we also want to ensure that our care is accessible.”

The statement went on to say Seton Southwest has housed a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician and PT and OT services for about 18 months, but “what we learned was that the site wasn’t easy for people to reach on a regular basis.”

The patients are now being directed to Easter Seals at 8505 Cross Park Drive, which is about 30-40 minutes from Seton Southwest.

“I was shocked, shocked and upset,” physical therapy patient Geoff Guerrero told KXAN. Guerrero sent us a Report It e-mail this week, letting us know about the change.

He said he first learned last week that Friday will be his last therapy session at Seton Southwest. It’s a “quick turnaround for a closure,” Guerrero said.

Guerrero told us he was injured about a year ago. He was riding his bicycle when he veered off the road.

Guerrero lost movement in his legs. He said he’s been doing physical therapy at Seton Southwest at no cost to him, thanks to his insurance, but with the sudden change, he hasn’t had the time to ask yet, if Easter Seals will be considered an in-network service.

“If appropriate time is given, perhaps some of that stuff can be worked out,” he said.

For Guerrero, there are more questions than answers still. “Some of the specialized equipment I was using at this facility may not be available at Easter Seals,” he told KXAN.

He’s also concerned about appointment availability, and how any interruption in his therapy will affect the progress he’s made. “Basically there’s a window of recovery that that I have, I guess I’m told it’s 18 to 24 months,” Guerrero explained. “If I’m not able to use it, if I’m not able to take advantage of that for weeks at a time I don’t know what specifically is, is the end game. But I can promise you the lack of movement will affect my legs. It will affect my body in general.”