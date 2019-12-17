MISSING: 74-year-old with cognitive impairment last seen in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 74-year-old man who was last seen at 3:43 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16 in the 12900 block of N. Interstate Highway 35 in north Austin.

Gene McMeen (TCSO)

According to TCSO, Gene McMeen was last seen driving his 2008 white Chrysler 300 with Texas license plate DDG1801.

McMeen is described as a white male, 5’11” in height, about 225 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Cowboys or Longhorns shirt, jogging pants and a Longhorn ball cap.

Officials believe his disappearance poses a threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call (512) 974-0845 ext. 3.