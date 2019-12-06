Manor ISD launches new program to tackle school lunch debt

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Manor ISD is set to launch a new donation-driven program to help tackle the $1,500 lunch debt in their district.

Starting Friday, Dec. 6, all campuses that charge students for lunch will have a “Lunch Buddy” account. The funds in the Lunch Buddy account were provided by parents and community members through donation.

Any student with a negative balance will be able to enjoy a hot meal. The money will be taken from the Lunch Buddy account to cover the cost of the meal.

Parents are still responsible for negative balances, however, children will not be affected while the account still has a balance.

This program was tested first at ShadowGlen Elementary last month. Parents of student at ShadowGlen and community members raised over $700. The current balance of that account has $315 leftover.

Manor ISD encourages the public to continue donating. Once the account’s balance runs out, the district will have to return to its previous policy.

Under that policy, students were allowed to have two free hot meals after their balance ran out. After that, students are given a sandwich and milk.

In a statement to KXAN, superintendent for Manor ISD Royce Avery said “We are incredibly thankful to our community for taking the lead and setting the bar to help address this national issue.”

Decker Elementary, Manor Elementary Early Learning Center, Presidential Meadows Elementary and Manor Excel Academy will not be included in the Lunch Buddy program. Each of these campuses previously qualified for free breakfast and lunch for all students prior to this program.