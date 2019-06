TEXAS (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS took one man to the hospital after he was critically injured in a head-on crash on Saturday.

Medics got the call to respond to the 13200 block of U.S. Highway 183 South around 4 p.m. They took a man in his 20s to St. David’s South with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The crash possibly involved two vehicles and one driver crashed into a fixed object, according to ATCEMS.

Traffic delays in the area are to be expected.