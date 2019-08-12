Man critically injured after being hit by car at north Austin intersection

Breaking News
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was reportedly hit by a vehicle at Metric Boulevard and West Parmer Lane in north Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS is taking a man in his 60s to Round Rock Medical Center with critical life-threatening injuries. Medics reported that during transport they were able to obtain a pulse on the patient, but he is still considered critical.

Austin Fire, ATCEMS and Austin Police responded to the scene Monday around 5:20 p.m. with an initial report of one unconscious patient.

Austin Transportation says a crash at the intersection has multiple lanes blocked. Expect traffic delays in the area.

