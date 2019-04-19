Male students, staff of Kingsland school support 2nd grader after bullying over painted nails
BERTRAM, Texas (KXAN) — Last week, Bertram second-grader Charlie Armknecht went to school with his nails painted for the first time in a while. He'd stopped decorating his nails after boys at a previous school had bullied him — but he was at a new school, and he and his parents hoped his Marvel Comics-inspired nails would cause less of a stir.
But three other students at Kingsland Charter School had a problem with it, sending Charlie home in tears.
Once Kingsland Charter School Principal Meloni Puishes found out about the bullying, however, she arranged a unique and heartwarming surprise for Charlie.
The next day, many male fifth, sixth and seventh graders — and male staff members — showed up to school with their own nails painted.
"I'm not just talking about black polish, either," said Danielle Armknecht, Charlie's mom. "We're talking sparkles. Kids who didn't have polish at home used highlighters to paint their nails."
As it turned out, overnight, Puishes had reached out to parents and staff to encourage them to do it.
According to Danielle, Charlie was so touched by the support of his school that he cried. Both mother and son were surprised, too, when other boys from the school admitted that they had wanted to paint their own nails, too, but were afraid to.
When asked about what she would say to parents — or anyone else — who has a problem with her letting her son paint his nails, Danielle responded:
"Why not? Tell me a good reason why not. Children should always be allowed to be themselves. He [Charlie] should be able to do whatever makes him happy."
Round Rock couple with hearing loss receives gift of free hearing aids
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A Round Rock couple is celebrating on Friday because for the first time in years they're not struggling to hear each other.
Vicente and Elena Reyes are among the 48 million Americans with hearing loss. The couple didn't have the money to buy hearing aids and not all health insurance plans cover them.
The couple received the gift of sound after becoming two of the 9,100 people to receive free hearing aids from the Miracle-Ear foundation since 1990.
Parents sue Georgetown ISD claiming nothing done after daughter assaulted by teacher
GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Parents of a Georgetown ISD student are suing the school district for $5 million claiming that nothing was done when their daughter reported an alleged assault by one of her teachers.
The lawsuit filed in the District Court for the Western District of Texas Thursday claims that the student was physically assaulted by one of her teachers, and when her parents confronted the school the teacher admitted to the assault.
The lawsuit goes on to claim that the teacher tried to minimize the incident by saying he did not believe he hurt the student. The parents also said that after the initial confrontation, the teacher targeted their daughter and expelled her from the class, which the principal of the school defended by saying the teacher was within his rights.
Overflowing water tower threatening Anderson Mill neighborhood homes
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dave Hirschi has a nuisance neighbor, and it's the city's water tower next door.
"If it wasn't for the deck we couldn't come out here," said Hirschi.
Hirschi tells KXAN the tower overflows often, threatening his home and his neighbors' homes — all in the Anderson Mill neighborhood.
