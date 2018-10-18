Llano woman and family catch fish off their porch after flooding

LLANO, Texas (KXAN) — People in Llano are coming back to their homes Wednesday to find what might have gone missing during the flooding and the damage it caused.

One woman came back to a property she hadn’t even moved into yet, to find fish at her front door.

Karalina Venable and her family were caught Wednesday catching those fish near their front porch.

According to Venable, she wanted to give the fish a “second chance” after ending up near her home. She says she is grateful no belongings inside were damaged.

“We are fortunate it’s an empty building right now,” she said. “We had some friends that were flooded out.”