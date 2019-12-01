Light it! Check out the annual Zilker Holiday Tree installation Sunday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People will be rocking around the Christmas tree Sunday night at the 53rd Annual Zilker Holiday Tree Installation.

Austin Energy will turn the The Zilker moonlight tower into the Zilker Holiday Tree by stringing 81 red, yellow, green and blue bulbs around the 155-foot-tall tower.

This year, the majority of the lights will be LED bulbs which consume less electricity and last longer.

Moonlight towers provided Austin with its first urban lighting system in 1895. There are only 17 of the original 31 moonlight towers remaining in Austin, and they are the only working moonlight towers in the world.

The tree will be a key element of the Austin Trail of Lights which has its grand opening on Dec. 10.

The lighting ceremony will start at 5:30 p.m. You can watch the magic happen live at KXAN.com or on our Facebook page.