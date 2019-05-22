Liberty Hill police ask for help finding suspect who struck officer during chase
LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — Liberty Hill police are asking the public to help them identify a suspect who allegedly injured an officer during a chase Tuesday afternoon.
Liberty Hill police reported that officers stopped several motorcyclists who were driving recklessly around 4:40 p.m at the 14900 block of West State Highway 29. The motorcycles were stopped after getting stuck at the traffic light at the intersection of SH 29 and County Road 200.
Police say that an officer began to order one of the drivers off his motorcycle when the suspect suddenly fled the scene, striking the officer. Officers began chasing the suspect and the other motorcyclists were detained for investigation.
The fleeing suspect led officers on a chase into the area near the intersection of US Highway 183 and CR 236 at which point the police ended the chase. The officer struck by the suspect was brought to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Liberty Hill police are asking the public to help them identify the suspect who fled the scene. He is described as a white man between the ages of 18 and 25 years old. He was seen wearing a black helmet with a black face shield. He was wearing a red t-shirt and dark colored pants. He was driving a black sports motorcycle with some red accents.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect who fled the scene is encouraged to call the Liberty Hill Police Department at 512-515-5409.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
