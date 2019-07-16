Leander becomes latest school district to start clear bag policy at stadiums

LEANDER, TX (KXAN) — Leander ISD is joining several other Central Texas school districts implementing a new “clear bag policy” at its varsity football games.

The policy will be enforced for all varsity football games held at Leander ISD Stadiums (Bible, Gupton, & Monroe Stadium).

Bags will have to be clear and no bigger than 12 inches by 6 inches, or be a clear one-gallon resealable plastic freezer bag.

Small clutch bags that are clear will also be allowed. But they must be the size of a hand.

Austin ISD, Lake Travis ISD, Hays CISD and Pflugerville ISD added clear bag policies over the past year. The University of Texas also enforces the clear bag policy at all its sporting events.