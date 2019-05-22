Investigators search for driver of 18-wheeler in hit and run death Investigators search for driver of 18-wheeler in hit and run death prev next

FAYETTE COUNTY, TX (KXAN) — A reward is being offered for information on the driver of an 18-wheeler who investigators in Fayette County believe is responsible for a deadly hit and run crash.

While heading home from Giddings to La Grange on the day before his birthday, investigators said Byler Lehmann and an 18-wheeler collided in the tiny town of Warda off Highway 77.

It happened around 2 a.m. on April 4.

The white 2017 Mustang that Lehmann was driving rolled multiple times and came to a stop resting on top of a culvert in front of the Warda post office.

A reward is being offered for information on the driver of an 18-wheeler who investigators in Fayette County believe is responsible for a deadly hit and run crash that killed Byler Lehmann, 24. pic.twitter.com/YSos46qIRn — Tom Miller (@TomMillerKXAN) May 22, 2019

Lehmann suffered major trauma to his head, and was rushed to the hospital. Several weeks later, his family removed him from life support.

"We made the decision that we needed to let him go, that's what Byler would have wanted," said his mother Neldra Applegate.

Lehmann's organs are now being donated, and two people have already received a kidney.

With no witnesses, Fayette County Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information on the driver. Lehmann's family is offering $5,000.

"Please come forward, you know, Byler didn't deserve this, and nobody does," Applegate said.