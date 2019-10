LLANO, Texas (KXAN) — 41-year-old Benjamin Braden Hoffman was pronounced dead in his jail cell after being discovered unresponsive Tuesday afternoon, the Llano County Sheriff’s Office reports.

According to LCSO, jail staff began CPR and EMS was called. Both the staff and EMS preformed CPR for 40 minutes before he died.

Hoffman had turned himself in yesterday for a probation violation warrant.

The Texas Rangers are investigating his death and an autopsy has been ordered.