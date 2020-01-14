Breaking News
Large law enforcement presence responding to situation near Mansfield Dam

‘Hoop It Up’ coming to COTA race track in May

Local News

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Circuit_of_the_Americas_denied__20M_in_s_1_20190221002720

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The famed front stretch of the Circuit of the Americas race track is turning into a basketball court for a weekend in May.

COTA is partnering with “Hoop It Up” and Neighborhood Sports to bring the famous three-on-three basketball tournament to Austin May 9-10.

This will be the first edition of “Hoop It Up ATX.”

The winning teams of the Top Gun division for men and women will each take home a $3,000 cash prize. Each squad will be guaranteed four games.

Teams who register before February 15 will receive a 10% discount. Registration is $160 per team or $200 for the Men’s and Women’s Top Gun Divisions. You can register here for the event.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss