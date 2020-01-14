‘Hoop It Up’ coming to COTA race track in May

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The famed front stretch of the Circuit of the Americas race track is turning into a basketball court for a weekend in May.

COTA is partnering with “Hoop It Up” and Neighborhood Sports to bring the famous three-on-three basketball tournament to Austin May 9-10.

This will be the first edition of “Hoop It Up ATX.”

The winning teams of the Top Gun division for men and women will each take home a $3,000 cash prize. Each squad will be guaranteed four games.

Teams who register before February 15 will receive a 10% discount. Registration is $160 per team or $200 for the Men’s and Women’s Top Gun Divisions. You can register here for the event.