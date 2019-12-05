H-E-B making $200 million investment in South Austin with three new stores

AUSTIN (KXAN) — H-E-B is making a massive investment in south Austin next year, the grocer announced Thursday.

H-E-B will spend $200 million to build three stores in the area, as well as renovate one other.

“This level of investment has been years in the making, and we are incredibly excited to deliver fresh, new stores to this growing community,” said Jeff Thomas, H-E-B senior vice president and general manager of the Central Texas region, said.

The first new store opens March 27 at Interstate Highway 35 and Slaughter Lane. It will be 130,000 square feet and feature a full-service pharmacy and drive-thru, as well as a True Texas BBQ restaurant and a bar. It will also have curbside and home delivery services, as well as other amenities.

A new store at the current South Congress and Oltorf location will open in 2022. The old one will be closed on March 22 and demolished to make way for “one of the company’s most innovative stores,” H-E-B said in its release.

Once the current store is torn down, a temporary one will operate across the street at the Twin Oaks Shopping Center, and H-E-B will offer free curbside and home delivery services to people living in zip codes 78701 and 78704 for March and April.

Another new store will open at U.S. Highway 290 and Farm to Market Road 1826 in late 2020.

With the new stores opening, a couple will close. The Oak Hill store on U.S. Highway 71 will close once the U.S. 290 store opens, and the location on South First Street and William Cannon Drive closes April 2. H-E-B said all employees of the closing store will be offered jobs at the new stores.

The Austin Riverside H-E-B plus store will be renovated to add 7,000 square feet and have one of the largest curbside operations in the company.