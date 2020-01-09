Gov. Greg Abbott increases DPS presence around downtown Austin, UT campus after stabbing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Governor Greg Abbott said Wednesday that he’s directing the Department of Public Safety to increase law enforcement around downtown Austin and the University of Texas campus.

In a tweet, Abbott shared a KXAN article that said Austin police detectives believe the suspect and victim in a stabbing attack downtown Wednesday are both homeless.

Wednesday’s attack follows another stabbing Friday where Austin police said a man living on the streets stabbed and killed one man, and injured two others at a South Congress shopping center.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler responded to Abbott’s tweet with a statement to KXAN News that said: “Austin remains one of the safest big cities in the country. The Governor could really help Austin and other Texas cities by helping provide mental health clinics, substance abuse treatment, and housing. The Governor of California took such steps just today, by seeking $1 billion to help his cities.”

Public Safety Commissioner Meghan Hollis said Wednesday that police are stretched too thin.

“We’re understaffed right now, and so we don’t have regularly staffed shifts,” Hollis said.

The Governor’s Press Secretary John Wittman said how many additional troopers will be added, and when to expect them is still being determined.