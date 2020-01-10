Funeral for pregnant woman stabbed to death set for Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Funeral services for a woman stabbed to death Dec. 27 in Pflugerville will take place Saturday.

Chioma Jennifer Ebichi, 32, was in the first trimester of her pregnancy when it’s alleged her brother, Michael Egwuagu, 25, stabbed her multiple times.

Ebichi was a nurse at Seton Medical Center, and had two daughters — Amara and Chinaza — with her husband Emeka. They were married in Nigeria in 2013.

Friends say she loved to play basketball, read, dance sing and worship.

Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Ebichi’s church, the Mosaic Church located at 12675 Research Blvd., in Austin. A private burial service will also be held.