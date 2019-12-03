‘Fuel Your School’ program provided AISD schools more than $350K in 2019

Ms. Gikeitha Berry holds boxes of her new Google VR headsets. (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Chevron’s “Fuel Your School” program has made a big mark on Austin ISD schools since its September launch.

Through the program, 120 Austin ISD schools have received $354,000 to fund 481 classroom projects, which also includes 156 STEM projects.

Ms. Gikeitha Berry, a teacher at Overton Elementary, received funding for her fourth and fifth-grade special needs class to learn about how virtual reality can be integrated into curriculum.

“We are elated. We have been pushing for technology,” Berry told KXAN in September. The Google VR headsets she received for her class will “put them in their tool box to translation onto higher education.”

The program, administered through the website donorschoose.org, also funded two other proposals for $10,000 altogether at the school.

The teachers were honored in an assembly back in September.

Nationally, the program has generated $4.62 million to fund 5,736 classroom projects in 16 markets.