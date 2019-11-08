Free food, events to honor service members in Austin area for Veterans Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Communities and businesses across the Austin area are honoring the men and women who served in the U.S. armed forces on Veterans Day in different ways.

Georgetown Veterans Day Ceremony

The City of Georgetown announced that it’s holding its Veterans Day Ceremony on Monday at 11 a.m. People are encouraged to attend the free event at the Georgetown-Williamson County Veterans Memorial Plaza, located at 2 Texas Drive in Georgetown.

Organizers said several veterans will participate in the program, which will include a dedication to Gold Star families and a musical salute to the armed forces. Any veterans and their families who attend will be recognized, too. The guest speaker at the event will be Maj. Gen. Tracy R. Norris, the adjutant general for the Texas National Guard.

Parking for the event is available at two locations:

Sun City Social Center at 2 Texas Drive.

Activities Center at 1 Texas Drive.

Georgetown Field of Honor

People can also check out a display of approximately 2,000 American flags at San Gabriel Park in Georgetown.

Along with the City of Georgetown, the Rotary Club of Georgetown is hosting its annual Field of Honor there at Chamber Way and East Morrow Street. Someone bought each flag to honor a veteran, active or reserve duty military individual or first responder.

Volunteers will start setting up the flags on Nov. 8, and they’ll be on display from Nov. 9 to 17.

Kolache Factory

Breakfast is free for any veterans or current service members who stop at Kolache Factory on Veterans Day.

The restaurants are offering a free sausage and cheese kolache and a cup of coffee to anyone with a government-issued military photo ID.

The offer stands from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday.

The Kolache Factory has two locations in Austin:

3706 N. Lamar Blvd.

4101 W. Parmer

Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Veterans and active service members can get free food on Veterans Day from Hopdoddy Burger Bar, too.

The Austin-based burger chain is offering a free classic burger with cheese to men and women who provide a military ID or proof of service on Monday.

Hopdoddy has four restaurants in Austin and another location in Round Rock.